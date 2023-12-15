Mickey Harte Unfazed Media and Social Media Commentary on Controversial Appointment as Derry Football Manager

In a surprising move, Mickey Harte, the former manager of Tyrone, has taken on the role of Derry football manager, joining his old side’s rivals from Louth. This decision has generated a significant amount of media and social media commentary, with many comparing it to former Manchester United midfielder Alex Ferguson joining their arch-rivals Liverpool or Manchester City. However, Harte has made it clear that he is not bothered the criticism and speculation surrounding his appointment.

Speaking to BBC Sport NI at the McKenna Cup draw, Harte dismissed the negative noise, stating, “People need to realize it doesn’t bother me. I don’t hear it, I don’t see it, I don’t read it.” He also mentioned that he has not encountered any anger or negativity regarding his switch to Derry. Harte believes that the perception of widespread criticism is misleading, as a few loud individuals can create the impression that everyone is talking negatively. In his interactions with people from Tyrone and Derry, Harte has not received any negative feedback.

Looking ahead to his new role, Harte sees it as an opportunity to contribute and add value to the Derry team. He does not feel pressured the task of retaining their Ulster crown in 2023, but rather views it as a chance to build on the team’s recent progress. Derry has achieved back-to-back Ulster titles and has reached two All-Ireland semi-finals in the last few years. Harte, along with the management team, believes they can bring something additional to the team to enhance their competitiveness.

While no guarantees can be made about future success in terms of titles and trophies, Harte is focused on maximizing the team’s potential. He is looking forward to working with the talented Derry players and is optimistic about their prospects. The upcoming season will provide an opportunity for Harte to showcase his coaching skills and lead Derry to new heights.

In conclusion, Mickey Harte remains unfazed the media and social media commentary surrounding his controversial appointment as Derry football manager. He is determined to add value to the team and believes that their recent progress positions them well for future success.