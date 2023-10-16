Why LinkedIn Could Be More Interesting if People Used it for Discussions

Fredrik Saltbones, a social media commentator, believes that LinkedIn could become a more interesting platform if users utilized it for more discussions. Saltbones has started a hashtag called #Fredagensparodi, where he mocks the content on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn, a professional networking site, was originally designed to connect professionals, showcase skills, and share industry news. However, many users have turned it into a platform for self-promotion, rather than engaging in meaningful discussions.

Saltbones argues that if LinkedIn users focused more on exchanging ideas, discussing industry trends, and sharing insights, the platform would become a valuable resource for professionals. By encouraging conversations and debates, users would have the opportunity to learn from each other and expand their professional networks.

Currently, LinkedIn is primarily used for self-promotion and job hunting. Users often share achievements, accolades, and job updates, but rarely engage in conversations or debates. While this self-promotion can be beneficial for personal branding, Saltbones suggests that LinkedIn has the potential to offer much more.

In his #Fredagensparodi posts, Saltbones humorously highlights the lack of engagement and meaningful discussions on LinkedIn. He encourages users to break away from the culture of self-promotion and start contributing to valuable conversations.

To make LinkedIn more interesting, Saltbones proposes that users share thought-provoking articles, ask insightful questions, and participate in debates. By doing so, professionals can enhance their knowledge, learn from others, and establish themselves as industry thought leaders.

In conclusion, LinkedIn has the potential to be a more valuable platform if users shift their focus from self-promotion to engaging in discussions. By sharing insights, asking thought-provoking questions, and participating in debates, professionals can create a more vibrant LinkedIn community.