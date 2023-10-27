The Crown: Prince Harry’s Netflix Deal and Controversial Royal Drama

Prince Harry’s recent multi-million dollar deal with Netflix has drawn attention to the streaming platform’s hit show, The Crown. While the final series of the show is set to air next month, it has faced controversy due to concerns over its historical accuracy. Despite his association with Netflix, Prince Harry has no influence over the show, according to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

The upcoming series of The Crown aims to cover significant events, such as the tragic death of Princess Diana, Prince William’s relationship with his now-wife Kate, and the wedding of King Charles and Queen Camilla. However, the show’s creator, Peter Morgan, has admitted that he has not read Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, which provides his perspective on the royal family during the period covered in the final series.

While it remains uncertain which royals, if any, have watched The Crown, some have spoken out about it. King Charles reportedly privately expressed that the portrayal of him on the show is far from reality. Former leader of the Scottish Labour party, Anas Sarwar, revealed that Charles humorously commented on the show during an event, stating that he is “nowhere near” how he is portrayed on Netflix.

Interestingly, Prince Harry himself has admitted to watching The Crown and believes that it is more accurate than people perceive. During an interview with James Corden, he described the show as “loosely based on the truth” and shared that he is more comfortable with its portrayal of his family compared to the stories written about them in the media.

