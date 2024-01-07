Harry Styles’ Fans Hopeful for a Return of His Curly Locks

Contrary to popular belief, Harry Styles’ hair has grown a few inches longer since he debuted his buzz cut in November. A recent photo that has been circulating on Twitter has left fans hopeful for the return of his iconic curly locks.

The photo, originally posted on a private account and later shared on the fan account Hsdaily, shows Styles looking somewhat startled in a Caribbean setting, with palm trees in the background. Fans have been quick to notice the growth in his hair and have expressed their excitement and admiration for the rapid change.

Amazed fans have flooded social media with comments about Styles’ hair, with some even wondering about his hair care routine. However, among the positive responses, there are still fans who seem to be emotionally affected the initial buzz cut. For them, the sight of Styles with shorter hair is still somewhat traumatizing.

While Styles has yet to address his fans’ concerns or provide an explanation for his hairstyle switch-up, speculation has emerged regarding his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His appearance in the post-credits scene of ‘Eternals’ as Eros, the brother of Thanos, has fueled rumors about potential future projects with Marvel.

During the premiere of ‘The Marvels,’ Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel, hinted at the possibility of further collaboration with Styles, leaving the fans even more curious about what’s in store.

As for Styles’ plans for 2024, there have been no announcements of tour dates yet. Fans will have to stay updated through newsletters and other sources to keep abreast of the latest news about their favorite celebrity.