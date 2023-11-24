TikTok Deception: No Harry Potter Pixar Movie on Disney Plus

Rumors spread like wildfire recently after a TikTok video showcasing a captivating trailer for a new Harry Potter Pixar movie emerged online. Fans of both franchises eagerly anticipated this unexpected crossover. However, it turns out that the video was nothing more than a cleverly crafted deception. There is no Harry Potter Pixar movie coming out on Disney Plus, and here’s what you need to know about the hoax.

The video, originally shared a TikToker known as Aube, went viral within hours. Aube, a self-proclaimed “AI Designer” and former Google employee based in Silicon Valley, admitted that the entire trailer was fabricated using artificial intelligence (AI). The revelation left many fans disappointed, but Aube offered a glimpse into the future of filmmaking.

In a statement addressed to the TikTokers who fell for the ruse, Aube expressed amusement at the internet’s explosive reaction. Despite the deception, Aube highlighted the potential of AI in film production. With existing tools and a team of motivated individuals, it would be possible to create an entire movie in a matter of months. Furthermore, Aube predicted that within the next decade, anyone could use AI to customize their favorite films, choosing the director’s style and even swapping actors.

While the video’s realism fooled some viewers into frantically searching for the Harry Potter Pixar movie on Disney Plus, there is no such film in the streaming service’s catalog. The disappointment of fans serves as a reminder to approach viral content with caution, especially in an era where AI continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of entertainment.

For fans seeking genuine Harry Potter content, there are other avenues to explore. For example, you can indulge in the joy of the Harry Potter Advent Calendar or stay updated on the latest news about the upcoming Motorheads series.

FAQ

Q: Is there a Harry Potter Pixar movie coming out on Disney Plus?

A: No, there is no Harry Potter Pixar movie confirmed for Disney Plus.

Q: Who created the fake trailer?

A: The trailer was created Aube, a self-proclaimed “AI Designer” and former Google employee.

Q: Is AI capable of creating entire movies?

A: With existing tools and a motivated team, it would be possible to create a movie with AI assistance in a matter of months, according to Aube.

Sources:

– [Domain URL 1]

– [Domain URL 2]