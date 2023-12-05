Harry Brook Takes a Break from Social Media for Mental Health Boost

Harry Brook, the talented English cricketer, has made the decision to distance himself from social media in order to protect his mental health and shield himself from negativity. Despite facing criticism and a challenging one-day format in recent months, Brook believes that removing himself from platforms like Twitter and Instagram has had a positive impact on his game.

Brook, who impressed during England’s T20 World Cup victory, has experienced a dip in form during the one-day format. However, his recent innings of 71 runs in Antigua indicates that he is finding his rhythm once again. Despite England’s defeat in the first ODI against West Indies, Brook has managed to insulate himself from criticism allowing his handlers to manage his social media accounts.

In an interview, Brook shared, “I’ve been off social media for a while now, anything I stumble across, I delete it from the phone. I haven’t really seen any negativity, I think that’s helped my game, helped my mental health and everything to be off social media and seeing all the negativity that brings.”

Earlier this year, Brook faced backlash after struggling to perform during the Indian Premier League. In response, he made a regrettable comment in an interview. Reflecting on that incident, Brook admitted, “I was an idiot and I said that stupid thing in an interview which I regret a little bit.”

Despite the challenges he has faced, Brook remains determined to continue his cricketing journey. He recently signed a three-year England central contract and has no plans to slow down. His focus at the moment is on improving his batting in one-day cricket. Though he has limited opportunities to play the format due to clashes with other domestic competitions, Brook is determined to make the most of his chances.

As England prepares for their upcoming matches against West Indies, Brook’s decision to prioritize his mental well-being taking a break from social media serves as an important reminder of the impact that negativity can have on athletes.