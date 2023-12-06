Harry Brook Finds Solace in Social Media Hiatus, Boosts Mental Health

Harry Brook, the talented cricketer from England, has made a conscious decision to distance himself from the negativity surrounding the national team taking a break from social media. Brook believes that this hiatus has contributed positively to his mental well-being. Despite his recent struggles, he has enjoyed remarkable success in international cricket, gaining recognition for his standout performances in the ‘Bazball’ revolution and playing a crucial role in England’s T20 World Cup victory last year.

While Brook acknowledges that he has faced challenges in the one-day format, he has shown signs of improvement with a promising innings of 71 runs in the recent match against West Indies. However, England’s defeat in the first ODI has deepened the sense of gloom surrounding the team. To shield himself from criticism and maintain his focus, Brook has entrusted his Instagram and Twitter accounts to his handlers, ensuring that he does not encounter any negativity.

In his own words, Brook explains the benefits of his social media hiatus, stating, “I’ve been off social media for a while now, anything I stumble across, I delete it from the phone. I haven’t really seen any negativity, I think that’s helped my game, helped my mental health and everything to be off social media and seeing all the negativity that brings.”

Earlier this year, following a string of low scores at the Indian Premier League, Brook faced intense criticism. In an interview, he responded defiantly with the words, “I’m glad I could shut them up.” However, reflecting on those remarks, Brook admits that he regrets his choice of words and acknowledges that he made a mistake. He realizes that constantly encountering negative comments on social media affected his state of mind and hence decided to distance himself from it.

By taking this social media hiatus, Brook aims to regain his focus and prioritize his mental well-being. He hopes that this break will positively impact his game and allow him to perform at his best for the national team.