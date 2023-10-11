Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call for Social Media Responsibility to Protect Mental Health

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are advocating for improved content moderation and other measures on social media platforms to prioritize the mental health of young people. The couple voiced their concerns during a panel discussion organized their Archewell Foundation at a mental health awareness festival in New York City. They expressed the need for modifications to addictive apps that can have harmful effects on mental health.

The couple’s call for action was prompted the stories of parents who have lost children as a result of mental health challenges linked to social media use. The Archewell Foundation has created a community where these parents can find support and share their experiences. Through Zoom meetings, parents who have gone through similar tragedies are able to connect with one another.

Prince Harry emphasized the foundation’s goal of turning pain into a purpose, stating that they aim to provide support, spotlight, and a platform for these parents to come together and collectively focus on solutions. Meghan, who has spoken openly about her own mental health struggles, emphasized the couple’s commitment to making social media use safer, better, and more positive. They have had discussions with tech executives about implementing better safeguards on their platforms.

The couple highlighted the urgency of the issue, stating that people, particularly children, are getting hurt and even dying due to the negative effects of social media. They called on social media companies to stop sending children content that they wouldn’t want their own children to see.

In the United Kingdom, Prince William and Kate, Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, also participated in a forum addressing mental health challenges faced young people. They launched a campaign to support mental health and urged for concrete actions to help the next generation.

The burden placed on parents and children to navigate rapidly evolving technology was highlighted Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who described the current situation as a “mental health crisis.” He emphasized the need for immediate action tech companies and lawmakers to protect the mental health of children and teens.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s advocacy for social media responsibility aligns with their increased philanthropic efforts to draw attention to important issues. They visited The Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn, a fellowship program focused on technology careers with a purpose.