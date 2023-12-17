Harrisburg Residents Demand Solutions for Homeless Crisis, Reject Forced Relocations

Numerous Harrisburg residents expressed their frustration at a recent city council meeting over a plan to relocate homeless encampments for the third time this year. The dissatisfaction stemmed from the posting of notice signs at Riverfront Park, instructing unhoused individuals to vacate the area due to concerns about the unhoused population increase and potential sanitation issues. While the signs have since been removed, they did not provide a deadline for the residents to move out.

City spokesperson Matt Maisel acknowledged the need for a potential deadline but assured that if implemented, it would not be until the new year, allowing ample notice for relocation. He also emphasized that no arrests would be made during this process, considering the holiday season and the importance of uninterrupted service provision homeless assistance organizations.

Maisel explained that the lack of standard sanitation facilities in Riverfront Park has led to ongoing cleanup efforts the City Public Works Department, exacerbated heavy foot traffic throughout the week. City code prohibits camping in parks and dumping items into the Susquehanna River. While the city has historically allowed homeless populations to camp in certain areas, the issue has become overwhelming and necessitates action.

Residents and homeless advocates present at the city council meeting called for a different approach, specifically emphasizing the need for more affordable housing rather than crackdowns. They argued that instead of making life harder for the unhoused population, the city should provide necessary resources and accommodations to ensure their survival.

Mayor Wanda Williams, while acknowledging citizen concerns, stated that the city is working with the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness (CACH) and providing assistance in multiple forms, including porta-potties, tents, blankets, and more. The mayor also mentioned that some of the areas inhabited unhoused individuals are privately owned, further complicating the situation.

Kelsey White, a concerned Harrisburg resident, urged the city to provide portable toilets, hand washing stations, and disposal containers at the park. Additionally, she called for the park’s maintenance city cleaners and residents. An online petition with over 160 signatures echoed these demands, emphasizing the importance of reversing the city’s stance on encampments and offering suitable accommodations.

The ongoing homeless crisis in Harrisburg prompts advocates to seek long-term solutions rather than temporary relocations or strict enforcement. The city’s continued collaboration with CACH and engagement with community organizations will be crucial in addressing the underlying issues of affordable housing and providing necessary support to those experiencing homelessness.