Garda Commissioner Considers Legal Action over Offensive Online Material

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is contemplating taking legal action against officers who created or shared offensive material online, particularly on WhatsApp. In a recent email sent to all Garda personnel, Harris expressed his concern over “unacceptable communications” that he had become aware of. These messages were described as “offensive and inaccurate,” targeting specific Garda personnel with inappropriate and false material.

While the exact content of the messages is unknown, it is believed that the memo was prompted a false rumor involving a senior officer. The message falsely accused the officer of being involved in a drunk-driving incident and was widely circulated on WhatsApp despite being completely untrue. Commissioner Harris is now exploring his options and has not ruled out legal action.

The email also mentioned that an investigative process was initiated to assess the extent of the issue, and the Commissioner is reserving his position on the actions, including possible legal measures, that he intends to take in response. Furthermore, the email encouraged those who had been subjected to such unwarranted targeting to seek support and assured them of the Commissioner’s unwavering support.

Garda Headquarters provided no comment when contacted but shared the full text of the email that was circulated among staff. The Commissioner’s message concluded listing available supports and contact details for those who may need assistance.

It is crucial to address offensive and false information circulated about public officials and take appropriate action to safeguard their reputations. The Commissioner’s consideration of legal measures highlights the seriousness of this issue and emphasizes the responsibility of all Garda personnel to refrain from engaging in such conduct.

