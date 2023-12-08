Kamala Harris Breaks Record as Vice President with Most Tie-Breaking Votes

Washington, CNN – Vice President Kamala Harris has made history casting her 32nd tie-breaking vote, setting a new record for the number of votes cast a vice president. This significant milestone showcases her leadership and the pivotal role she has played in various legislative decisions.

Harris’s tie-breaking votes have been instrumental in passing important bills like the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act. Additionally, she has been a crucial factor in confirming numerous qualified judges to serve on the bench.

Before assuming office, Harris expressed hope that she would not have to exercise her tie-breaking authority. However, she emphasized her commitment to fulfilling this constitutional duty if necessary, while also urging the Senate to find common ground and work in the best interest of the American people.

In recognition of her record-breaking achievement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer held a brief ceremony in the Senate Reception Room where he presented Harris with the “Golden Gavel.” This prestigious honor has been bestowed on notable individuals throughout history for various reasons.

Composed of brass, the “Golden Gavel” symbolizes the significant contributions and impact made those awarded this distinction. Previous recipients have included senators who presided over the chamber for extensive periods and influential figures involved in historic legal proceedings.

Vice President Harris’s record-breaking accomplishment serves as a testament to her dedication and commitment to serving the nation. Her pivotal role in shaping legislative decisions highlights the significance of her position and the impact she continues to make in American politics.