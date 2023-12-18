Vice President Harris Sets New Record with 32nd Tie-Breaking Vote

Vice President Kamala Harris made history on Tuesday with her 32nd tie-breaking vote, surpassing the previous record for the most tie-breakers cast a vice president. This pivotal vote occurred during a judicial nomination, highlighting Harris’ crucial role in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed his gratitude towards Vice President Harris, acknowledging her leadership and the impact of her tie-breaking votes. He emphasized the significance of her contributions, stating that without her decisive votes, crucial legislation such as the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act would not have passed. Additionally, Harris played a vital role in confirming numerous esteemed judges who currently preside on the bench.

Before assuming office, Harris had hoped that her tie-breaking authority would not be frequently required. Nevertheless, she recognized the importance of serving in this capacity and fulfilling her constitutional duty. Her commitment to finding common ground and prioritizing the needs of the American people was evident in her statement.

In recognition of her historic achievement, Senator Schumer held a brief ceremony in the Senate Reception Room to present Vice President Harris with the “Golden Gavel.” This prestigious award has been granted to individuals in the past for various reasons, such as presiding over the Senate for extensive periods or following significant trials.

The Golden Gavel presented to Vice President Harris is made of brass, joining the ranks of other notable recipients such as Chief Justices William Rehnquist and John Roberts. Harris’ record-breaking tie-breaking votes and dedication to her role as Vice President mark a significant milestone in the nation’s history.