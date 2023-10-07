Harlan Coben Discusses Michelle Keegan’s Role in Netflix’s Adaptation of “Fool Me Once”

Writer Harlan Coben recently shared his thoughts on actress Michelle Keegan’s portrayal of Maya Stern in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of his novel, “Fool Me Once.” Based on Coben’s best-selling book from 2016, the eight-part series follows Maya, a grieving mother whose confusion mounts when she believes she sees her deceased husband entering her house. At the same time, Maya’s niece and nephew investigate their mother’s murder and explore the possibility of a connection between the two cases.

Coben, who has previously seen his novels “Stay Close” and “The Stranger” adapted Netflix, praised Keegan’s performance in the series. He described her as “terrific” and praised her positive presence on set. According to Coben, Keegan exceeded expectations and delivered a strong performance in the role. He also mentioned that her character was inspired his experiences with soldiers suffering from PTSD during his time with the United Service Organizations.

Coben shared that he met a female combat helicopter pilot during his visit to a military base in the UK, who had served in the Gulf War and was an avid reader. This meeting sparked the idea of creating a character like Maya. Coben wanted to explore the challenges of reintegrating into society after experiencing war, emphasizing the emotional distance and disconnection that individuals in this situation may feel.

“Fool Me Once” is set to stream on Netflix in 2024.

