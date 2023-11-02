A Thrilling Arrival: Fool Me Once on Netflix

Netflix’s collaboration with renowned author Harlan Coben continues with their upcoming major adaptation, Fool Me Once. This eight-part thriller series, set in the United Kingdom, is based on Coben’s 2016 novel and promises to captivate audiences with its shocking story of secrets and deceit.

When is Fool Me Once releasing on Netflix?

Mark your calendars for January 1, 2024, as Fool Me Once is set to make its global debut on Netflix. Start the New Year with a pulse-pounding Harlan Coben thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Who’s behind Fool Me Once on Netflix?

Netflix has been successfully adapting Harlan Coben’s works since 2018, and Fool Me Once is the fourth installment in this creative partnership. The series is spearheaded talented individuals such as lead writer Danny Brocklehurst, along with a team of assistant writers including Charlotte Coben, Yemi Oyefuwa, Nina Metivier, and Tom Farrelly. David Moore and Nimer Rashed take the director’s chair, while Nicola Shindler and Jessica Taylor serve as producers, with Quay Street Productions handling the production.

What’s Netflix’s Fool Me Once about?

In Fool Me Once, Maya Stern finds herself grappling with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. When she installs a nanny-cam to protect her daughter, Maya is astounded to see a man she recognizes in her own home – her supposedly deceased husband. Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce leads the investigation into Joe’s death while battling his own hidden secrets. Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, also delve into their mother’s murder, seeking the truth behind the interconnected cases. This series takes viewers on a thrilling journey as these characters uncover shocking secrets that will change their lives forever.

Who’s starring in Fool Me Once on Netflix?

Fool Me Once boasts an impressive cast. Michelle Keegan, known for her roles in “Brassic” and “Our Girl,” takes on the lead role of Maya Stern. Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage, and Joanna Lumley join Keegan in this limited thriller series. With such a talented ensemble, viewers can expect outstanding performances.

When and where did filming take place for Fool Me Once?

Filming for Fool Me Once commenced in February 2023 and spanned approximately six months. The majority of the filming took place in Manchester, United Kingdom, adding an authentic touch to the series. Additionally, some scenes were shot in the picturesque region of Andalucía in Southern Spain. Michelle Keegan, who portrays Maya Stern, shared her heartfelt gratitude on Instagram as filming wrapped up, expressing her excitement for audiences to witness this remarkable series.

Will there be a season 2 of Fool Me Once?

Similar to other adaptations of Harlan Coben’s novels, Fool Me Once is a limited series, ensuring a thrilling and complete storyline in its eight-part run.

Conclusion

Fool Me Once is set to captivate audiences with its shocking twists and turns, secrets, and deceit. With a stellar cast, talented crew, and the creative guidance of Harlan Coben, this limited thriller series promises to be a must-watch on Netflix. Prepare for an exhilarating journey as Fool Me Once uncovers the truth and changes lives forever.