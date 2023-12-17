New Harkers Island Bridge Marks a Historic Milestone

The much-anticipated opening of the Earl C. Davis Memorial Bridge on Harkers Island is set to be a momentous occasion for the community. Scheduled to open on Friday, it signifies a new beginning for the island’s transportation infrastructure. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) initially projected that the Harkers Island Replacement project would not be completed until October 2024, making the early opening a welcome surprise.

To commemorate this significant milestone, the NCDOT arranged for 103-year-old Harkers Island resident, Houston Salter, to take an honorary “first drive” across the bridge. This gesture not only pays tribute to Mr. Salter’s longstanding connection to the island but also highlights the community-driven nature of this project.

While traffic will soon be able to cross the bridge, the demolition of the old Earl C. Davis Memorial swing-span Bridge will continue until the winter of 2024. However, Bridge No. 96 will remain in place to ensure pedestrian access to the Straits Fishing Pier. The expedited completion of the project can be attributed to Balfour Beatty, the construction firm responsible for developing an innovative method to efficiently install the bridge’s piles. Additionally, favorable weather conditions during the in-water construction period also contributed to the project’s swift progress.

Notably, the new Harkers Island bridge is groundbreaking in its design. It will be the state’s first-ever fully reinforced glass and carbon fiber bridge, built to withstand the corrosive coastal environment and significantly extend its lifespan. Extensive research conducted NCDOT, in partnership with N.C. State University, led to the development of this cutting-edge technology. The new bridge replaces its predecessors, which had relatively short service lives due to corrosion issues.

In addition to the notable technological advancements, the construction of the new bridge aligns with future growth projections for the area. Anticipating increased traffic with the completion of future Interstate 42, the Annual Average Daily Traffic report estimates that the bridge will accommodate approximately 4,200 vehicles daily 2040.

To celebrate the historic moment, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Tuesday, connecting the old and new bridges. The event featured residents sharing stories about the island’s bridge history, as well as the participation of representatives from NCDOT and Balfour Beatty. This marks a crucial milestone in Harkers Island’s transportation infrastructure and signals a bright future for the community.