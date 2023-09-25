The Inspiration Behind Haris Rauf’s Pace Bowling: Dale Steyn

Haris Rauf, Pakistan’s exceptional fast bowler, has been making waves in the cricketing world with his ability to consistently clock speeds of around 150 kilometers per hour. Despite being from a country renowned for producing pace bowling legends like Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram, Rauf finds his inspiration in South African cricketing stalwart, Dale Steyn.

Rauf admires Steyn’s aggressive style of play and his ability to showcase aggression after taking a wicket. In a video uploaded ICC, Rauf expressed his admiration for Steyn, stating, “I always follow Dale Steyn since the time I am watching him play. I try to replicate his aggression after taking a wicket, but I think I overdo it a bit. But Dale Steyn is my favorite bowler of all time.”

The art of pace bowling adds a unique dimension to cricket, and bowlers who can consistently achieve speeds above 140 kilometers per hour with precision are highly regarded in international cricket. And it is no surprise that Rauf, with his impressive ability to consistently reach these speeds, attributes his inspiration to Steyn, a bowler who has left a lasting impact on the sport.

Steyn, known for his fiery pace and ability to swing the ball, has been a force to reckon with during his illustrious career. He has been a key player for South Africa and has also had successful stints in various franchise leagues across the globe, including the Indian Premier League.

Rauf’s admiration for Steyn highlights how athletes from different nations can draw inspiration and learn from one another. While he may not be from Pakistan, Steyn’s impact has transcended borders, proving that skill and talent can inspire and influence cricketers worldwide.

In summary, Haris Rauf, Pakistan’s pace bowling sensation, finds inspiration in South Africa’s Dale Steyn. Rauf admires Steyn’s aggressive style of play and strives to replicate it, albeit with his own personal touch. The influence of Steyn’s remarkable career serves as a testament to the power of inspiration and the global reach of cricketing legends.

