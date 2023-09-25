Harel Insurance Investments Increases Holdings in Pinterest

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. has recently reported that it has increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. during the second quarter of this year. The firm purchased an additional 7,439 shares of Pinterest stock, resulting in a 48.0% increase in its overall holdings. At the end of the reporting period, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s stake in Pinterest was valued at approximately $631,000.

This news comes after Pinterest announced its quarterly earnings results, which surpassed market expectations. The company reported an earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, beating the predicted loss of ($0.10) per share. Pinterest also exceeded analyst estimations for revenue, with $708.03 million for the quarter.

Despite these positive results, Pinterest recorded a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Consequently, sell-side analysts are projecting that Pinterest, Inc.’s earnings per share for the current fiscal year will be approximately 0.01.

Several equities research analysts have provided their insights and opinions regarding Pinterest’s stock performance and future growth prospects. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price to $32 and assigned a “neutral” rating to the company. On the other hand, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target to $35 and provided an “overweight” rating for Pinterest.

Citigroup, meanwhile, upgraded their rating on Pinterest from “neutral” to “buy” and increased their price target to $36. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pinterest’s shares with a “neutral” rating and a $30 price objective. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their “sector perform” rating on Pinterest stock and set the price target at $30.

According to Bloomberg data, out of the twenty-three research analysts who have assessed Pinterest, eleven have assigned it a hold rating while twelve have rated the company as a buy. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of approximately $31.56.

With the recent increase in holdings Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd., along with notable earnings results and analyst opinions, the future performance of Pinterest will be closely monitored investors in the coming weeks and months.

