Mumbai Indians Witness Decline in Twitter Followers After Announcing Hardik Pandya as Captain

In a surprising turn of events, Mumbai Indians experienced a significant drop in their Twitter followers shortly after revealing Hardik Pandya as their new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Within just one hour of the announcement, the team lost around 400,000 followers on the social media platform.

Hardik Pandya, who previously captained the Gujarat Titans, triumphed in their inaugural season clinching the IPL title in 2022. Pandya’s exceptional performance in the final, where he secured three wickets and scored 34 runs, earned him the title of the player of the match. Under his leadership, the Gujarat Titans also reached the final in the following year, narrowly losing to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling last-ball encounter.

The departure of the iconic Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to a record-breaking five IPL titles, marked the end of an era. Sharma had been at the helm of the team since 2013, along with achieving great success. However, he recently took a break from cricket after India’s dramatic loss in the World Cup 2023 final and will not be captaining the franchise in IPL 2024.

Mahela Jayawardene, Global Head of Performance for Mumbai Indians, expressed his confidence in the decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as the new captain. Jayawardene emphasized the team’s commitment to legacy building and staying true to their philosophy of being future-ready.

The significant decrease in Twitter followers after the announcement raises questions about the reaction of fans to this leadership transition. It remains to be seen how Pandya will fare as the captain of Mumbai Indians and whether he can fill the shoes of the legendary Rohit Sharma. As the new IPL season approaches, all eyes will be on Pandya and the team’s performance on the field.