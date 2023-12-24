Promising Young Cricketer Aaron Hardie Takes on Captaincy Role for Perth Scorchers

Promising young cricketer Aaron Hardie has been appointed as the new captain of the Perth Scorchers for the remaining matches of the KFC BBL|13 season. This comes after Ashton Turner, the full-time skipper, underwent knee surgery, ending his season prematurely. Hardie, who will turn 25 next month, has shown great potential as a leader since joining the Scorchers and the WA team in 2018-19.

Hardie’s leadership capabilities were evident when he captained Western Australia to victory at the 2017 Cricket Australia National Under 19s Championship. He has also been a part of the prestigious Hussey Group, a development program for young leaders at WA Cricket. In April, Hardie demonstrated his leadership skills captaining Australia A in a Test against New Zealand A, where he scored the only century of the match despite challenging batting conditions.

Besides his leadership qualities, Hardie has become a vital player for the Scorchers. During BBL|12, he was promoted to the number three position and finished as the competition’s highest run-scorer, accumulating an impressive 460 runs at an average of 41.81. He has also represented Australia in ODI and T20I cricket, showcasing his talents during white-ball tours of South Africa and India.

Hardie’s first task as captain will be leading the Scorchers against the Melbourne Renegades on Boxing Day. Despite the absence of Turner, Hardie remains confident in the team’s ability to succeed. He acknowledges the strength of the squad’s collective experience and leadership, which will be crucial in their pursuit of another BBL title.

Perth Scorchers head coach Adam Voges expressed his disappointment over Turner’s injury but believes that Hardie’s appointment as captain presents a great opportunity for the talented young player to showcase his leadership skills. Voges has full faith in Hardie and the experienced playing group’s ability to continue their success in the tournament.