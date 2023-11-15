Former Indian cricket team spinner, Harbhajan Singh, finds himself caught up in a new controversy following a recent viral interview with former Pakistan skipper Inzamam Ul Haq. While the core fact remains the same, the narrative takes a divergent turn to provide a fresh perspective on the subject.

In the interview, Inzamam claimed that Harbhajan had expressed admiration for Maulana Tariq Jameel and even considered converting to Islam. Inzamam stated that prayer sessions led Maulana Tariq Jameel were attended the cricketers, including Harbhajan. The revelation caused quite a stir, especially considering Harbhajan’s known Sikh background.

However, Harbhajan quickly dismissed the story on social media, emphasizing his pride in being an Indian and a Sikh. He refuted the claims made in the interview and criticized Inzamam, questioning the veracity of his statements.

This controversy sparked a heated debate on social media, with fans expressing various opinions. While some criticized Harbhajan, others came to his defense, highlighting past incidents involving Pakistani cricketers.

It is worth noting that Harbhajan has had conflicts on the field with Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, despite their off-field friendship. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently accepted Inzamam’s resignation amid allegations of a conflict of interest, further adding to the tension between the two.

Amidst this controversy, Harbhajan is currently associated with the Hindi commentary panel in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023.

