Is the Halal Certification System in Kerala Suspect?

In a viral Facebook post, K.P Sasikala, President of Hindu Aikyavedi in Kerala, has raised concerns about the halal certification system. Her post alleged that a popular company producing Ethyl Acetate, which contains 90% alcohol, received a halal certification. Previously, this product only required a Food and Drug certificate for export, but in recent years, Middle Eastern authorities insisted on the halal certification. These allegations have sparked doubts about the religious sanctity associated with the halal system.

The halal certification process charges a fee of Rs 50,000, payable only in cash. This unusual requirement raises eyebrows and leads to questions regarding the integrity of the certification system. Sasikala goes further, suggesting that under the guise of money, anything haram (forbidden) can be converted to halal. She believes that the halal system is not just connected to religious beliefs, but is also a means of economic control and monopolization of industries.

While these claims have gained traction on social media, it is essential to approach them with caution. The halal certification system serves the purpose of ensuring compliance with specific dietary and production standards for Muslim consumers. It is intended to provide confidence to individuals who follow strict halal requirements. However, the recent allegations shed light on potential loopholes and the need for more transparent processes.

FAQs

What is the halal certification system?

The halal certification system ensures that products and services meet the dietary and production requirements of Islamic law. It provides assurance to Muslim consumers that the goods they purchase are prepared in accordance with their religious beliefs.

Why is the certification fee paid only in cash?

The requirement to pay the halal certification fee in cash instead of cheque raises concerns about transparency and potential misuse of funds. Further investigation is required to understand the reasoning behind this payment method.

Are Sasikala’s allegations verified?

At present, there is no concrete evidence to support or refute Sasikala’s allegations. However, her claims have ignited a broader discussion regarding the halal certification system and the need for more transparent processes.