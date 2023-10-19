Watch Happy Valley Season 2 on AMC Plus: A Thrilling Crime Drama Series

Happy Valley Season 2 is a thrilling British crime drama series created Sally Wainwright. Set in Halifax, West Yorkshire, it follows the professional and personal life of police sergeant Catherine Cawood, a divorced mother of two struggling to recover from the suicide of her daughter.

In Season 2, Catherine finds herself wrongfully implicated in several murders while trying to prove her innocence. She is also assigned a human trafficking operation connected to the serial killings. The season originally aired from February 9, 2016, to March 15, 2016, and consists of six episodes.

Sarah Lancashire portrays the lead role of Sgt Catherine Cawood, with a cast that includes Siobhan Finneran, Charlie Murphy, James Norton, George Costigan, and more.

To watch Happy Valley Season 2, you can stream it on AMC Plus. AMC Plus has gained recognition as a premium streaming destination, offering users access to its ever-growing library with good audio and video quality.

To watch via AMC Plus, you can follow these steps:

1. Go to AMCPlus.com

2. Create a username and password

3. Choose your plan: $8.99 per month or $83.88 per year

Current subscribers to Amazon Prime Video can also subscribe to AMC Plus as a channel through Amazon’s service.

Happy Valley is a dark, funny, multi-layered thriller that revolves around the personal and professional life of Catherine, a dedicated and experienced police officer, as well as a bereaved mother who cares for her orphaned grandchild.

Please note that streaming services listed are subject to change, and the information provided was correct at the time of writing.

