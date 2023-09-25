Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2023: Significance and Rituals

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2023, also known as Padma Ekadashi or Pravasa Ekadashi, will be observed on September 25. This Ekadashi holds great importance for devotees of Lord Vishnu, who observe a stringent fast on this day to seek the blessings of the almighty. It is believed that Lord Vishnu changes his sleeping position from the left side to the right side during Parivartini Ekadashi.

Parivartini Ekadashi is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi Tithi in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. Devotees dedicate this day to offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and observing a day-long fast. During the fast, people abstain from consuming food and even water until the next day, which is broken during the prana time. In 2023, Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat will be broken on September 26 from 12.54 to 15.19.

The term “Parivartini” means change, and this Ekadashi marks the significant change in Lord Vishnu’s sleeping position. It is observed during the four-month Chaturmas period.

Observing the Ekadashi Vrat is considered a challenging task for devotees, as they believe it can lead them closer to Moksha or liberation.

