Setting Early Goals: The Trend of Preparing for the New Year

As we approach the end of 2023, it seems that the internet is already buzzing with excitement for the year to come. People on social media platforms like TikTok are taking a proactive approach, setting goals and resolutions for 2024 well in advance. This trend of jump-starting the new year has gained popularity, with creators sharing videos and memes about their 2024 mindset.

Unlike waiting until January 1st to make resolutions, starting early gives individuals a head start on their goals. Content creator and podcast host Kia Commodore emphasizes the advantage of having two months to make progress and ensure that self-improvement resolutions stick. It’s a practical approach that aligns with the fast pace of the internet, where celebrations for upcoming seasons and holidays start early.

This trend of early goal-setting is not limited to the New Year. Online personalities like Steffy Degreff have been known to embrace the next season well in advance, with posts featuring fall decorations and pumpkin spice lattes during the summer months. Similarly, the transition from October to November is marked a meme showcasing Mariah Carey in a witch costume on Halloween, and then dressed as Santa on November 1st.

Now, social media users are urging others to start working on their 2024 glow-up right away. Jodie Taylor, a diversity executive and content creator, encourages her followers to make an “official plan of action” for the rest of the year, covering various aspects of personal growth such as career, finances, spirituality, and physical appearance. Taylor emphasizes that this approach allows individuals to focus on specific areas of their life that contribute to their overall well-being.

By setting goals in advance, individuals like Carter Kale hope to stay motivated and accountable. Kale, who works in government consulting, shared his 2024 goals on TikTok, a full quarter in advance. This early preparation helps him stay focused on achieving milestones like gaining followers, reading books, and purchasing a home.

While it’s essential to have aspirations and plans for the future, it’s important to remember that setbacks and changes can happen. If the goals set for 2024 don’t pan out, there’s always the following year to pursue them. So why not use the remaining weeks of 2023 to get a head start on personal growth and make 2024 the year of progress?

