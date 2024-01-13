Lohri 2024: Celebrating the Festival of Bonfire and Joy

Lohri 2024, a festival widely celebrated in Northern India, particularly in the Dogra and Punjabi communities, marks the passing of the winter solstice. With various legends and significances associated with both the Duggar and Punjab regions, Lohri holds a special place in the hearts of many.

Traditionally, Lohri is celebrated with family, friends, and loved ones gathering around a bonfire, embodying the festive spirit of the occasion. This year, the festival falls on either 13 or 14 January, creating confusion among enthusiasts. However, according to Drik Panchang, Lohri is set for Sunday, 14 January 2024, while Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 15 January 2024.

As the celebrations commence, people are embracing technology to extend their wishes and spread the joy of Lohri. Social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram are flooded with messages, wishes, status updates, stickers, and images, capturing the essence of the festival.

Among the heartfelt wishes and greetings shared, a few stand out:

– May the warmth of the bonfire, sweetness of gur and rewari remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!

– May the bonfire give you warmth and bring joys into your life. Happy Lohri!

– On this joyous night, dance and make merry. Fill your heart with joy. Happy Lohri!

– Wishing you moments of happiness and jolly celebrations around the bonfire.

Sharing these happy Lohri wishes on WhatsApp or uploading them as your WhatsApp status allows you to spread the festive cheer further. Furthermore, to add a touch of Lohri to your chats, WhatsApp now offers stickers for the occasion. Simply follow these steps:

– Open an individual or group chat.

– Tap the emoji icon and select “add.”

– Look for Lohri stickers and tap “Download” next to the desired pack. A green checkmark will indicate completion.

– Tap back.

– To send a sticker, tap the emoji icon, select stickers, and choose the desired Lohri sticker. It will send with a tap.

For those who enjoy GIFs, sharing Lohri-themed GIFs on WhatsApp is also simple. Open the app, select the chat, tap the smiley face icon, find and select “GIF,” choose a GIF from the options or search for a specific one, and tap the send button.

As Lohri 2024 fills the air with revelry and warmth, let us celebrate this festival of bonfire and joy, embracing both tradition and technology to spread happiness among our loved ones. Happy Lohri!