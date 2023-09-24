Holy Cross Dominates Colgate in Patriot League Opener

Holy Cross made a strong defensive statement in their Patriot League opener against Colgate, holding their opponents to just 17 yards in the third quarter. Led fifth-year linebacker Jacob Dobbs, the Holy Cross defense shut down the Raiders, allowing the Crusaders to dominate with a final score of 47-7. Dobbs was named the most outstanding player of the game, recording 12 tackles and a sack.

On the offensive side, Holy Cross continued to shine, scoring more than 40 points for the third time this season and accumulating a season-high 507 yards. Junior Justin Shorter had an impressive performance with seven receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns, while junior running back Jordan Fuller carried the ball 15 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jalen Coker tied the all-time Holy Cross record for touchdown receptions with 22.

Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka also had a standout game, throwing four touchdown passes and tying his career high. The Crusaders’ victory marked their fifth consecutive win in their Patriot League opener and extended their winning streaks against league opponents and FCS opponents to 18 and 19 games, respectively.

The defensive efforts of the Holy Cross team were particularly notable, with three freshmen starting on defense and freshman cornerback Eli Thompson making the first two interceptions of his career. Coach Bob Chesney praised the young players for their fearlessness and ability to step up and compete at a high level.

Despite a strong opening drive Colgate, Holy Cross settled in and responded well, limiting their opponents to minimal yards and points for the remainder of the game. The Crusaders’ offense, led key players such as Shorter and Sluka, continues to pose a significant threat to their opponents.

Overall, Holy Cross displayed a complete game, with solid performances on both offense and defense. The team hopes to build on their success as they continue their season in the Patriot League.

Sources:

– Jennifer Toland, Worcester Telegram & Gazette