Get Ready for Fisk Season 2: What You Need to Know

Get ready, comedy lovers! The highly anticipated second season of the Australian workplace comedy series, Fisk, is coming to Netflix soon. Created and starring the talented Kitty Flanagan, the show follows the journey of Helen Tudor-Fisk, a high-end contracts lawyer who finds herself working at a run-down law firm in her hometown after her life takes an unexpected turn.

If you enjoyed the first season, you’ll be thrilled to know that Fisk Season 2 is dropping on Netflix very soon! Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

Who’s in the Cast?

Returning to reprise her role as Helen Tudor-Fisk is Kitty Flanagan, who brings her comedic prowess and charm to the show. The series also features a talented ensemble cast including Marty Sheargold, Julia Zemiro, Aaron Chen, Debra Lawrance, George Henare, John Gaden, Glenn Butcher, Bert La Bonte, and Colette Mann.

How Many Seasons Are There?

So far, Fisk consists of two seasons, each consisting of six 30-minute episodes. This delightful comedy has captured the hearts of audiences with its unique humor and engaging storyline.

Where Can You Watch Fisk?

In the United States, you can catch the first season of Fisk on Netflix. With plans starting as low as $6.99 per month, Netflix offers a range of subscription options. You can choose between the “Standard” and “Premium” plans priced at $15.49 and $22.99 per month, respectively. So grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch!

When Is Fisk Season 2 Coming?

Mark your calendars because Fisk Season 2 is premiering on Netflix on Friday, December 1. Fans of the show can finally dive back into the hilarious world of Helen Tudor-Fisk and her eccentric colleagues.

Don’t miss out on the laughter and entertainment that Fisk Season 2 has in store. Prepare yourself for an exciting and fun-filled ride as Helen navigates the ups and downs of her work and personal life.

So, gear up and get ready to press play on Fisk Season 2, exclusively on Netflix. It’s time to laugh your heart out!