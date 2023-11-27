Sikhs Worldwide Celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti

Sikhs around the globe are eagerly preparing to commemorate Guru Nanak Jayanti, also widely known as Gurpurab, with immense zeal and devotion on Monday, November 27. This special day honors the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the esteemed founder of Sikhism. This year, Sikhs will celebrate the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, reflecting on his teachings and accomplishments.

In light of this significant occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends heartfelt greetings to the nation on the auspicious Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. PM Modi acknowledges the profound impact of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings, emphasizing the importance of selfless service and the promotion of brotherhood. He recognizes that Guru Nanak Dev Ji continues to inspire millions across the world with his message of compassion, equality, and unity.

As devout Sikhs come together to celebrate Gurpurab, it is a jubilant time filled with spiritual fervor. Prayers, singing of hymns, and the recitation of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, resonate in Gurudwaras (Sikh temples) worldwide. Devotees also engage in langar, a community kitchen, where free meals are served to people of all backgrounds, symbolizing the Sikh principle of equality and selfless service.

FAQs:

Q: What is Gurpurab?

A: Gurpurab is the celebration of a Sikh Guru’s birth or martyrdom anniversary.

Q: Who was Guru Nanak Dev?

A: Guru Nanak Dev was the revered founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus.

Q: What does Parkash Purab mean?

A: Parkash Purab refers to the birth anniversary celebration of a respected spiritual figure.

Q: What is langar?

A: Langar is a community kitchen in Gurudwaras where free meals are served to all visitors, regardless of their caste, creed, or socio-economic background.

Sources:

– Sikhnet (https://www.sikhnet.com/gurbani/artist/guru-nanak-dev-ji)