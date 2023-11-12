Understanding the Significance of Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is a significant festival celebrated in India on the fourth day of Diwali. This year, it falls on November 13th. The festival marks the victory of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra and is observed with great enthusiasm and devotion.

During the festivities, Lord Krishna is revered for providing shelter to the people of Vrindavan lifting the Govardhan hill on his right hand’s little finger. This act symbolizes protection, love, and the triumph of good over evil.

As Govardhan Puja approaches, it is essential to share your joy and blessings with loved ones. We have compiled a list of beautiful wishes and messages that you can use to uplift the spirits of your family and friends on this auspicious occasion.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of Govardhan Puja?

A: Govardhan Puja celebrates Lord Krishna’s victory over Lord Indra and his act of providing shelter to the people of Vrindavan lifting the Govardhan hill.

Q: When is Govardhan Puja celebrated?

A: Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali, which falls on November 13th this year.

Q: What does Annakut Puja mean?

A: Annakut Puja is another name for Govardhan Puja and signifies a mountain of food offerings made to Lord Krishna.

Q: What is the symbolism behind Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan hill?

A: Lord Krishna’s act of lifting the Govardhan hill represents protection, love, and the triumph of good over evil.

Q: How can I celebrate Govardhan Puja?

A: You can celebrate Govardhan Puja offering prayers to Lord Krishna, preparing delicious vegetarian meals as offerings, and spending time with loved ones in joyful festivities.