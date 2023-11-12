Different Ways to Celebrate Govardhan Puja 2023 with Loved Ones

As Govardhan Puja approaches on November 14, it’s time to gear up and celebrate this auspicious Hindu festival with your loved ones. This festival, also known as Annakoot, is celebrated the day after Diwali during the Pratipada tithi of Kartik month. However, the timing of its celebration may vary depending on the commencement of Pratipada Tithi.

Traditionally, people worship Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat on this day. Devotees prepare delicious food made from grains like wheat, rice, curry made from gram flour, and leafy vegetables, and offer it to Lord Krishna as a gesture of love and devotion.

If you are observing Govardhan Puja, here are some unique ways to celebrate this festival with your loved ones:

1. Organize a community feast: Come together with your friends, family, and neighbors to arrange a community feast where everyone can contribute a dish. This way, you can engage in communal bonding and share the joy of celebrating Govardhan Puja.

2. Create a Govardhan Parvat replica: Get creative and encourage your family members to build a replica of Govardhan Parvat using clay or other materials. This can be a fun activity that brings everyone together and adds a decorative element to your celebrations.

3. Read and recite stories of Lord Krishna: Gather around and share stories about Lord Krishna’s life and teachings. This can be a great way to educate and entertain both children and adults while instilling the values and wisdom imparted Lord Krishna.

4. Offer selfless service: In the spirit of Govardhan Puja, engage in acts of selfless service such as volunteering at a local temple, orphanage, or elderly care center. By helping those in need, you embody the essence of this festival and spread love and kindness.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is Govardhan Puja?

A: Govardhan Puja is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated after Diwali. It involves the worship of Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat.

Q: When does Govardhan Puja take place?

A: Govardhan Puja falls on November 14 this year. It is observed on the Pratipada tithi of Kartik month or a day before Amavasya Tithi.

Q: What do people offer during Govardhan Puja?

A: Devotees prepare food made from grains, such as wheat, rice, curry made from gram flour, and leafy vegetables, which are offered to Lord Krishna during Govardhan Puja.

Q: How can I celebrate Govardhan Puja with loved ones?

A: You can celebrate organizing a community feast, creating a Govardhan Parvat replica, sharing stories of Lord Krishna, and engaging in acts of selfless service.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times: https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/festivals/govardhan-puja-2023-check-out-best-wishes-images-messages-quotes-sms-and-whatsapp-and-facebook-status-to-celebrate-the-festival-with-loved-ones-101640198219476.html