Auspicious Festival of Dussehra Celebrated in India

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a significant religious festival in India that holds great importance in Hinduism. Derived from the Sanskrit words dasha (ten) and hara (defeat), it commemorates the triumph of good over evil.

Celebrated on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwani month, which usually falls in September or October according to the Gregorian calendar, Dussehra marks the end of the nine-day long Shardiya Navratri festival. As Navratri culminates, preparations for the festival of Diwali, which occurs 20 days later, begin.

According to legends, Dussehra commemorates two significant events. On this day, Lord Sri Ram defeated the demon king Ravana in the epic battle of Ramayana, and Goddess Durga vanquished the tyrannical demon Mahishasura after nine nights and ten days of war. These victories symbolize the triumph of righteousness and the protection of the divine and the earth from evil.

People all over the country engage in various celebrations during Dussehra. They burn effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad, and brother Kumbhakaran, representing the end of evil. Fireworks, feasts, and merry-making are also part of the festivities.

As Dussehra 2023 approaches, it is essential to adapt to the new normal and celebrate virtually. Sharing Happy Dussehra 2023 wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp status, and images with loved ones can help maintain the spirit of the occasion.

Sources:

– Sanskrit: an ancient Indo-Aryan language

– Vijayadashami: a major Hindu festival celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri

– Gregorian calendar: the calendar used internationally

– Diwali: the festival of lights celebrated Hindus worldwide

– Ramayana: one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India

– Shardiya Navratri: a nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga

– Mahishasura: a demon killed Goddess Durga in Hindu mythology