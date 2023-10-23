Happy Dussehra 2023: Best Vijayadashami Wishes, Images, Quotes And Whatsapp Status To Send Your Loved Ones

Vijaya Dashami, also known as Dussehra, is an important day in the Hindu calendar. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin, during the bright phase of the lunar cycle.

On Dussehra, Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana, and Goddess Durga triumphed over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. This day is often referred to as the ‘victory of good over evil’.

This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 24. As you and your loved ones prepare to celebrate this auspicious day, here are some motivational Vijayadashami messages, greetings, wishes, images, and Dussehra Whatsapp status in English to share:

1. “Today is the day that reminds us that in the end, evil always ends and goodness triumphs. Let’s remember it always. Happy Dussehra!”

2. “As the effigy of Ravana burns, let your ego and anger also burn with it today. Have a great Dussehra!”

3. “May Lord Rama keep lighting your path to success, and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shree Ram! Happy Dussehra 2023!”

4. “On this auspicious day, may you and your family only experience virtues of goodness in your life. Happy Dussehra!”

5. “Just like Ravana, may all your worries burn down, replaced with happiness and success. Wishing you a very prosperous Dussehra!”

6. “Aap sabhi ko asatya par satya ki mahavijay ka paavan parv. Happy Vijayadashami. Dussehra ki haardik shubhkaamnayein.”

7. “May God shower His choicest wishes over you and remove all evil obstacles in life. Happy Dusshera!”

8. “This Dussehra, may goodness always triumph over evil. Wishing you a very happy and blessed Dussehra!”

9. “May all your worries disappear with the burning of Ravana effigies. Happy Dussehra!”

These are just a few of the many wishes and quotes you can share with your loved ones on Dussehra. May this festival bring joy, prosperity, and success to all. Jai Shree Ram!

Definitions:

– Vijaya Dashami: The tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin, celebrating the victory of good over evil.

– Dussehra: Another name for Vijaya Dashami, which marks the triumph of good over evil.

– Lunar cycle: The cycle of the moon’s phases, from new moon to full moon and back to new moon.