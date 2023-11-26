Dev Diwali: Illuminating the Celebration of Light and Divine Blessings

Dev Deepawali, also known as Dev Diwali, is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated in the holy city of Varanasi, India. This auspicious day symbolizes the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. It is observed on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, with utmost zeal and devotion the city’s inhabitants and visitors alike.

Devotees gather on the riverfront of the Ganges and light diyas (earthen lamps) on the steps of the ghats, creating a mesmerizing sight as the shimmering lights illuminate the darkness. The illumination of the diyas represents the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

On this special occasion, people exchange heartfelt wishes, greetings, and messages with their loved ones. It is a time for families and friends to come together, express their gratitude, and seek blessings from the divine. The festive spirit fills the air as the city of Varanasi transforms into a magnificent spectacle of lights and colors.

FAQ

Q: What is the significance of Dev Diwali?

A: Dev Diwali symbolizes the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur and signifies the triumph of light over darkness.

Q: When is Dev Diwali celebrated?

A: Dev Diwali is observed on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik. In 2023, it will be celebrated on Sunday, November 26th.

Q: How is Dev Diwali celebrated?

A: Devotees light diyas on the steps of the ghats on the riverfront of the Ganges. They exchange wishes, greetings, and messages with their loved ones and seek blessings from the divine.

Q: What is the symbolism behind lighting diyas on Dev Diwali?

A: The illumination of diyas represents the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Q: What is the significance of Varanasi in the celebration of Dev Diwali?

A: Varanasi is considered a sacred city in Hinduism, and Dev Diwali holds immense significance there. It is believed that gods visit the city and take a dip in the holy Ganges on this day.

As Dev Diwali approaches, may the divine light guide our paths towards peace, prosperity, and happiness. Let us embrace the essence of this joyful festival, coming together to celebrate the triumph of light and seek blessings for a brighter future.