New Ways to Celebrate Chhoti Diwali 2023: Wishes, Images, and Messages

Chhoti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is a significant Hindu festival that falls a day before Diwali. This year, both Diwali and Chhoti Diwali will be celebrated on November 12, according to the Panchang. It is a time to seek blessings, rid oneself of past sins, and celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

During Chhoti Diwali, worshippers pay homage to Lord Krishna, Maa Kali, Yama, and Lord Hanuman. Puja samagri, including oil, flowers, and sandalwood, are used in the ceremonies. Offerings like coconuts, sesame seeds, jaggery, and rice flakes (poha) with ghee and sugar are given to Lord Hanuman.

If you are celebrating Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi with your loved ones, here are some unique ways to express your wishes and share the festive spirit:

1. Share heartfelt wishes: Instead of using generic wishes, craft personalized messages that convey your love and blessings. For example, “May the light of diyas illuminate your path and bring eternal happiness. Happy Chhoti Diwali, dear friend!”

2. Send unique images: Instead of sharing common festival images, create personalized greetings or share photos of beautiful diyas and rangolis that represent the essence of Chhoti Diwali.

3. Express gratitude: Take this opportunity to express your gratitude towards your loved ones. Thank them for their support and love throughout the year. A simple message like, “Wishing you a joyful Chhoti Diwali. Thank you for being a shining light in my life,” can go a long way.

4. Plan a virtual celebration: In today’s digital age, you can organize a virtual get-together with your family and friends. Use video call platforms to connect with everyone and engage in virtual activities like sharing stories, playing games, and performing aarti together.

FAQ:

Q: What is Chhoti Diwali?

A: Chhoti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is a Hindu festival celebrated a day before Diwali. It is a time to seek blessings and rid oneself of past sins.

Q: When is Chhoti Diwali 2023?

A: Chhoti Diwali 2023 falls on November 12, the same day as Diwali.

Q: How can I celebrate Chhoti Diwali?

A: You can celebrate Chhoti Diwali performing puja, offering prayers to deities like Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman, lighting diyas, sharing wishes and messages with loved ones, and participating in virtual celebrations.