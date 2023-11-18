Chhath Puja 2023: A Time for Devotion and Celebration

As we bid farewell to Diwali, another significant Hindu festival is fast approaching. Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God, Surya, and the Goddess Chhathi, is just around the corner. Celebrated on the sixth day of the lunar month of ‘Kartika’ as per the Hindu Calendar, Chhath Puja holds immense cultural and religious significance in India.

Chhath Puja 2023 will be observed from November 17 to November 20, 2023, marking a period of fasting, worship, and deep devotion. This auspicious festival is known various names across different regions of the country, such as ‘Chhath’, ‘Chhathi’, ‘Chhath Parv’, ‘Dala Puja’, ‘Pratihar’, and ‘Dala Chhath’.

During Chhath Puja, devotees offer prayers to Surya and Chhathi Maiya, expressing gratitude for their blessings and seeking their divine guidance. The festival is characterized elaborate rituals, including taking holy dips, standing in water bodies, and offering prayers at sunrise and sunset. These rituals are believed to cleanse the mind, body, and soul while invoking blessings for prosperity, happiness, and good health.

As Chhath Puja approaches, it is customary to share wishes, messages, and greetings with loved ones. These heartfelt expressions convey feelings of happiness, love, and unity. They remind us to celebrate the festival with joy and create lasting memories.

