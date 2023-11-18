Enhance Your Chhath Puja Greetings with WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs

Chhath Puja, a revered Hindu festival dedicated to the solar deity Surya and his sister Chhathi Maiya, is fast approaching on November 17. This ancient festival, predominantly celebrated in North India, particularly Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, involves fasting, offering prayers, and standing in water bodies to pay homage to the Sun God. As devotees gear up to celebrate, WhatsApp is offering a creative way to enhance their Chhath Puja greetings through stickers and GIFs.

To share Chhath Puja WhatsApp stickers on Android, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Google Play Store on your Android device and search for “Chhath Puja” in the search bar.

2. Choose a sticker pack from the results and download it. Add the pack to WhatsApp from the provided list.

3. Once added, locate the stickers within the “My Stickers” tab on WhatsApp.

4. Select a sticker from the pack and tap the ‘+’ symbol to add it. Confirm tapping ‘Add to WhatsApp.’

5. You can now choose and send Chhath Puja stickers to your friends, adding a festive touch to your conversations.

For sharing Chhath Puja WhatsApp GIFs, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and navigate to the individual or group chat where you want to send the GIF.

2. Tap the smiley icon in the messaging box.

3. Select the GIF option.

4. Click on the search icon and enter “Chhath Puja.”

5. Your smartphone screen will display several Chhath Puja GIFs.

6. Choose the desired GIF and tap the send button to share it with others, spreading the festive spirit.

These customizable elements allow devotees to share their excitement for this significant festival more creatively and add a personal touch to their greetings.

