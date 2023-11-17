10 Inspiring Chhath Puja Images to Celebrate the Auspicious Festival

Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashti, Dala Chhath, Pratihara, and Chhati, is a significant festival celebrated in India with immense devotion and enthusiasm. This auspicious festival, especially popular in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal, lasts for four days, starting on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha during the month of Kartik.

On this special occasion, devotees worship Lord Surya Dev, the Sun God, and Usha, also known as Chhathi Maiya, to seek their blessings and express their devotion. It is customary for women to observe a strict fast for 36 hours, offering prayers and argha to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya during sunrise and sunset, wishing for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

As the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja approaches from November 17th to November 20th in 2023, let us add more joy and excitement to the celebrations sharing delightful Chhath Puja images, pictures, GIFs, posters, and cards with our friends and family. These visual representations of the festival will help us connect and strengthen the bond of love and shared traditions.

To make your Chhath Puja even more memorable, we have curated a collection of 10 inspiring Chhath Puja images. Each image beautifully captures the essence and spirit of this cherished festival, showcasing heartwarming moments of togetherness, vibrant celebrations, and the devotion of devotees. Share these images via WhatsApp, Facebook, or any other social media platform to spread the love and warmth of Chhath Puja among your loved ones.

FAQ:

Q: What is Chhath Puja?

A: Chhath Puja is a major auspicious festival celebrated in India, dedicated to Lord Surya Dev, the Sun God, and Usha, also known as Chhathi Maiya.

Q: When does Chhath Puja take place?

A: Chhath Puja starts on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha during the month of Kartik and lasts for four days. In 2023, it will begin on Friday, November 17th, and end on Monday, November 20th.

Q: Where is Chhath Puja mainly celebrated?

A: Chhath Puja is particularly popular in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Q: What is the significance of Chhath Puja?

A: Devotees observe a strict fast for 36 hours during Chhath Puja, seeking blessings for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

Q: How can I celebrate Chhath Puja?

A: You can celebrate Chhath Puja offering prayers to Lord Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, observing a fast, and sharing Chhath Puja images, pictures, GIFs, posters, and cards with your loved ones.