Bhai Dooj: Celebrating the Special Bond Between Siblings

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Tika or Bhaubeej, is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the unique and sacred bond between siblings. Falling on November 14 and 15 this year, it holds great significance for brothers and sisters across India.

This festival is observed on the second lunar day of the light fortnight or Shukla Paksha of Kartika, the eighth month of the Hindu Shalivahana Shaka or Vikram Samvat calendar. Sisters eagerly await this day to pray for the happiness and well-being of their brothers. They perform aarti, apply tikka on their brothers’ foreheads, and express gratitude for their promise to protect and care for them.

To commemorate this special occasion, we have curated a collection of heartfelt wishes, greetings, messages, and images for you to share with your loved ones on platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. These tokens of affection will further strengthen the bond between siblings and make the celebrations more joyous.

– FAQ –

Q: What is the significance of Bhai Dooj?

A: Bhai Dooj celebrates the sacred and unconditional relationship between brothers and sisters.

Q: When does Bhai Dooj occur?

A: Bhai Dooj falls on the second lunar day of the light fortnight or Shukla Paksha of Kartika, the eighth month of the Hindu Shalivahana Shaka or Vikram Samvat calendar.

Q: How do sisters celebrate Bhai Dooj?

A: Sisters perform aarti, apply tikka on their brothers’ foreheads, and pray for their well-being. They also exchange gifts with their brothers.

Q: What can I do to make Bhai Dooj special for my sibling?

A: You can express your love and gratitude for your sibling, spend quality time together, and exchange thoughtful gifts to make the occasion memorable.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times. (URL: hindustantimes.com)