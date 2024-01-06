Unsettled Weather Brings Rain, Wind, and Thunderstorms, with Potential Hazards

Summary: As a low pressure system moves across our region, we can expect rainy and windy conditions. The wind advisory will remain in effect until 8 PM, with wind gusts reaching 30 mph or higher. Showers will continue through the evening, tapering off around 10 PM. Thunderstorms are also possible, with the slight chance of some becoming strong enough to create hazards such as damaging gusts, flooding, and even brief twisters. Stay informed with the WLOX First Alert Weather App. Weekend weather will be drier, but there is another storm system approaching that could bring more rain and storms starting from Monday into Tuesday.

New Storm System Approaching: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, and Thunderstorms

