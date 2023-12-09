Chicago Area Prepares for Festive Hanukkah Celebrations

This week marks the beginning of Hanukkah celebrations in the Chicago area, with a variety of themed activities planned throughout the city. Hanukkah, also known as the Jewish Festival of Lights, is a significant holiday that commemorates the rededication of the Temple of Jerusalem the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians. The holiday is celebrated over eight days and is known for its candle-lighting tradition.

One of the notable events in the city is the annual lighting of a massive menorah in Daley Plaza, organized The Center for Jewish Life. This 30-foot-tall candelabra will be lit on Monday evening with the participation of Mayor Brandon Johnson. Other areas of Chicago, such as Roscoe Village, Wrigleyville, Lincoln Square, and Lincoln Park, will hold their own menorah lightings and community celebrations.

The city is also hosting a range of Hanukkah-themed activities and events. The Chicago Loop Synagogue is currently running a musical production of the book “Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins,” which will continue until the end of the month. Additionally, the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce is organizing a Hanukkah-themed drag queen storytime and menorah lighting. Furthermore, the Lake View neighborhood boasts an 8 Crazy Nights Hanukkah pop-up bar, offering festive events until January 7.

Outside of Chicago, the suburbs are also hosting their own celebrations. Evanston will hold a menorah lighting and other themed activities in Fountain Square. Skokie Park District has planned “8 Nights, 8 Lights” at the Devonshire Cultural Center, featuring educational sessions on the history of Hanukkah, treats, and activities. Deerfield’s Kol Hadash Sunday School is organizing a Hanukkah event with menorah-making crafts and a holiday meal. The Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook will offer free holiday story readings, and Oak Park will host “Chanukah With Candycopia,” a family-friendly event at a local candy store.

As the Hanukkah season begins, Chicago and its surrounding areas are brimming with festive spirit and a multitude of joyful events to celebrate this cherished holiday.