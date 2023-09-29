UFC Fighter Hannah Goldy Goes Viral for House Cleaning Photos

UFC fighter Hannah Goldy may have suffered a recent loss in the Octagon, but that hasn’t stopped her from gaining attention on social media. After her defeat to Mizuki at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot, Goldy decided to engage in some house cleaning while dressed in workout gear, leading to a post that quickly went viral.

Goldy’s career in the UFC has faced some challenges, with four losses in her last five fights. Despite this, she has managed to build a significant following on Instagram, with nearly 200,000 followers and a rapidly growing fan base.

While some may question the decision to clean the house in workout clothes, Goldy’s focus seems to be on building her online presence and gaining clout. This strategy has been successful for her thus far, as her social media following continues to grow.

It’s important to note that for many, cleaning the house is a task that would typically be done in more comfortable attire such as sweatpants. However, Goldy’s choice to don workout gear demonstrates her commitment to showcasing a different side of herself and engaging with her fans.

In order to continue her rise to fame, Goldy will need to secure a win in the near future. Otherwise, she may have to consider other options, such as following in the footsteps of fighters like Paige VanZant who have opted for alternative career paths beyond the Octagon.

Sources: OutKick, UFC

Definitions:

– UFC: Ultimate Fighting Championship, a mixed martial arts promotion company.

– Clout: Influence or popularity, especially in social media.

– Octagon: The arena used for UFC fights.