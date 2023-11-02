Hannah Goldy Embraces Social Media to Build Her Brand Post-UFC Career

Former UFC fighter Hannah Goldy isn’t letting her recent release from the organization stop her from pursuing success. While she may have suffered losses in her last five fights, Goldy understands the power of social media and is determined to leverage it to her advantage.

Building a massive following online has become a proven path to success for fighters transitioning out of the ring or octagon. One needs to look no further than the career of Paige VanZant to see the possibilities. And it seems Goldy is ready to embark on a similar journey.

Goldy recently took to Instagram to share a captivating post that quickly gained traction. While she hasn’t yet reached the 200,000 follower mark, it’s evident that she’s making every effort to make a significant impact.

Despite not being as well-known as other women in the UFC or those who have made a name for themselves in the sport, Goldy is determined to establish her brand. She understands that every successful career starts somewhere, and she is putting her potential on full display.

Although her time in the UFC may not have panned out as she had hoped, Goldy is ready to embrace a new path, much like VanZant did. She recognizes that she can still become a star and is willing to invest her energy into building her brand post-UFC.

