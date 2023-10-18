Hannah Goldy Finds Success on Instagram After UFC Exit

Summary: MMA fighter Hannah Goldy may not have found much success in the octagon, leading to her recent removal from the UFC roster. With a record of 1-4 in her last five fights, it was clear that Goldy needed more wins to maintain her position in the organization. However, she has quickly adapted to a new avenue for success: Instagram. With viral photos and a growing social media following of nearly 200,000, Goldy is now capitalizing on her Instagram presence. While her UFC career may have come to an end, Goldy’s transition to Instagram seems to be a smooth one.

In recent years, many fighters have turned to social media as a way to expand their fan base and earn income without continuously stepping into the ring. Paige VanZant set the trend, and Goldy has followed suit. By leveraging her sizable Instagram following, Goldy is able to generate attention and potentially monetize her content.

While it may seem like a drastic change in career path, the pivot from UFC to Instagram has become a familiar one in the fight world. As long as it remains a profitable pursuit, fighters will continue to utilize social media platforms as an avenue for success.

Although Goldy’s time in the UFC may have come to an end, her focus on Instagram suggests that she’s ready to embrace new opportunities. With the potential for a rapid increase in followers and engagement, Goldy is poised to find success in the content game.

