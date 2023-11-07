New Era of Cooperation: China and Australia Resume Annual Leaders’ Meetings

After years of strained relations, China and Australia have announced the resumption of annual leaders’ meetings, signifying a significant shift in the diplomatic landscape between the two countries. The decision was welcomed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who arrived in Beijing to a ceremonial welcome Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The leaders’ meetings were suspended China during the previous Coalition government due to various disputes with Australia, including human rights concerns, national security issues, the handling of COVID-19, and the cancellation of Victoria’s Belt and Road infrastructure agreement. However, the meeting between Albanese and Li marks the re-establishment of this crucial diplomatic channel.

Although Albanese has taken a more moderate approach towards China, he emphasized that Australia will uphold its interests and values. He highlighted the importance of working through differences rather than being defined them. This shift in tone from both sides is indicative of their desire to avoid further provocation and foster a more cooperative relationship.

Remarkably, the visit Albanese has received extensive coverage in both Chinese and English-language state media, suggesting a broader shift in sentiment towards Australia. This positive change in perception could potentially open doors for Australian businesses to enter China’s vast consumer market.

During the meeting, Premier Li expressed hope for objective and fair reporting journalists from both countries, emphasizing the importance of promoting mutual understanding and friendship. This call for cooperation extends to the media sphere, even as China has restricted visas for Australian foreign correspondents for more than three years.

Overall, the resumption of annual leaders’ meetings represents a significant step towards the improvement of bilateral ties between China and Australia. While challenges remain, this newfound willingness to engage and cooperate paves the way for a new era of diplomacy and opportunities for both nations.

