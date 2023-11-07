After years of strained relations between China and Australia, the two nations have decided to resume their annual leaders’ meetings, a significant development in their diplomatic ties. This decision was announced during a ceremonial welcome for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The leaders’ meetings had been put on hold China in response to numerous disputes with Australia, including issues surrounding human rights, national security, COVID-19, and the cancellation of Victoria’s Belt and Road infrastructure agreement. However, this meeting signifies a shift from Beijing’s previous confrontational approach, as they expressed a desire to improve bilateral relations with Australia.

While Prime Minister Albanese has adopted a more moderate tone towards Beijing, he has also emphasized the need for Australia to protect its own interests and values. Despite their differences, both countries are committed to finding ways to work through these issues and strengthen their relationship.

Addressing the media, Premier Li Qiang mentioned Prime Minister Albanese’s recent visit to China, with humorous references to social media posts circulating about his trip. Li expressed hope that objective and fair reporting journalists from both countries would contribute to mutual understanding and friendship between the Chinese and Australian peoples.

The resumption of annual leaders’ meetings is not only a positive step for bilateral relations but also holds potential for Australian businesses seeking to access the vast Chinese consumer market. This shift in sentiment towards Australia, as reflected in both Chinese and English-language state media, indicates the possibility of increased economic opportunities in the near future.

Overall, the decision to resume these meetings represents a fresh start for China and Australia, offering hope for improved cooperation and collaboration in the years to come.

