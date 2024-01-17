Han So Hee Playfully Wishes D.O. Happy Birthday on Instagram

A lighthearted and heartwarming exchange between actors Han So Hee and D.O. (Do Kyungsoo) has delighted fans on social media. On D.O.’s recent birthday, Han So Hee took to Instagram to playfully remind him to post something to celebrate the occasion.

Han So Hee and D.O. had previously worked together in the 2018 drama ‘100 Days My Prince’ and formed a close friendship during the project. Their bond has continued to grow over the years, and fans were thrilled to see Han So Hee’s affectionate and playful comment on D.O.’s Instagram.

In her comment, Han So Hee referred to D.O. as “Hyungnim,” a term used males to address an older brother. Her playful tone showcased the enduring and light-hearted nature of their relationship, and fans couldn’t help but find it adorable.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages praising Han So Hee’s sense of humor and expressing their hopes for future collaborations between the two actors. Many fans reminisced about the chemistry they witnessed on screen during ‘100 Days My Prince’ and expressed their desire to see them work together again.

The heartwarming banter between Han So Hee and D.O. not only highlights their close friendship but also adds to their charm as actors. Fans were left with smiles and warm feelings, appreciating the playful dynamic between the two.

As fans eagerly await any future collaborations between Han So Hee and D.O., it’s clear that their friendship remains strong. Their playful interaction on social media only enhances the bond they share, and fans can’t help but be excited about what’s in store for these talented actors.