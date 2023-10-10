Scottish Fans Mistake HMP Birmingham for Hampden Stadium

Scottish football fans were left surprised and amused when an image of HMP Birmingham was shared on social media, with many mistaking it for their beloved Hampden Stadium. The picture, showing the front of the prison, sparked comments from fans comparing the similarities between the two buildings. One fan even joked that HMP Birmingham should be congratulated for being a host stadium at the 2028 Euros.

This amusing mix-up comes at a time when Hampden Stadium is set to be one of the host venues for the Euro 2028, as part of a joint UK and Ireland bid. Fans are eagerly anticipating the major tournament on home soil, and there is optimism about securing as many games as possible at Hampden. Chief executive Ian Maxwell expressed the association’s commitment to continue hosting high-profile and successful matches at the stadium, with the ultimate goal of driving engagement and interest in the game.

While it may be easy to mistake the front of HMP Birmingham for Hampden Stadium, fans can rest assured that their iconic national stadium will be a part of future footballing events. The resemblance between the two buildings may be uncanny, but Hampden’s legacy and reputation in hosting top-notch matches will continue to make it a sought-after venue for football fans across Europe.

Sources:

– Image: Personal archive

– Source Article