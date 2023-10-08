The Sydney Swans have recently announced the acquisition of Joel Hamling, a former defender for Fremantle and a Premiership player for the Western Bulldogs. The 30-year-old veteran will be joining the Swans as an unrestricted free agent, marking his fourth AFL club.

Hamling started his football career in 2011 when he was drafted Geelong with pick 32. After spending seven seasons with the Dockers, playing 68 games, he then joined the Western Bulldogs for two seasons, playing 23 games. Now, he embarks on a new journey on the east coast with the Sydney Swans.

Hamling’s addition to the Swans’ roster is an exciting development for the team. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise, having played a key role in the Western Bulldogs’ Premiership success. The Swans’ recent recruitment of former Melbourne player James Jordan further strengthens their team, as they continue to bolster their lineup during the free agency period.

The 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period is set to begin on Monday, October 9. Fans can stay updated on the latest trade period content visiting the Sydney Swans’ official website, sydneyswans.com.au, as well as the club’s social media channels.

The Sydney Swans list and recruiting partner, ELMO Software, proudly supports this update.

Definitions:

– Restricted Free Agent: An AFL player who is out of contract and has served a specified number of years at their current club. The player’s current club has the right to match any contract offer made another club.

– Unrestricted Free Agent: An AFL player who is out of contract and has not served a specified number of years at their current club. The player is free to negotiate and sign with any AFL club without their current club having the right to match the offer.

Sources: [Sydney Swans], [ELMO Software]