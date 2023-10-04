Volkswagen Dealership Faces Backlash for Controversial Social Media Post on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Hamilton Volkswagen is at the center of controversy after a social media post related to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation sparked outrage. The post featured one of the dealership’s new vehicles positioned in front of an art installation created local Indigenous artist, Angela DeMontigny.

DeMontigny expressed her outrage on Instagram, denouncing the car dealership’s actions as “disgusting” and “shameful,” questioning the appropriation of a national day meant to recognize Indigenous survivors of the residential school system.

The art installation, titled “All Our Relations,” was unveiled the City of Hamilton at Bayfront Park on September 30. Standing at 40 feet tall, it features five panels adorned with glass beads, symbolizing traditional Indigenous teachings.

Hamilton Volkswagen initially posted a photo on its social media platforms depicting its 2024 Atlas parked near the installation. However, due to swift backlash from the community and DeMontigny herself, the post has been removed.

In response to the criticism, Hamilton Volkswagen issued an apology on social media, expressing deep regret for the insensitive post. The statement acknowledged the exceptional craftsmanship of Angela DeMontigny and the contributions of several individuals and organizations involved in creating the artwork.

The dealership emphasized its intention to promote DeMontigny’s unique artwork and raise awareness around Indigenous National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, expressing gratitude for the supportive community and individuals like Angela.

Hamilton Volkswagen has since learned from this situation and pledged to exercise greater sensitivity moving forward, showing support for the local community and all individuals.

