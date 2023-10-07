Hamilton Car Dealership Apologizes for Insensitive Social Media Post Featuring Indigenous Artwork

A local Indigenous artist, Angela DeMontigny, has received an apology from Hamilton Volkswagen, a car dealership in Hamilton, Canada, after they posted a photo on Instagram featuring her art installation. The post, which depicted a black SUV parked in front of the All Our Relations public art piece, drew widespread criticism for its insensitivity on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

DeMontigny, who created the art installation, expressed her outrage at the dealership’s use of her artwork on a day meant to recognize the impact of residential schools. She called it “disgusting” and highlighted that the dealership used her work without permission or compensation.

However, Hamilton Volkswagen’s general manager, Tim Johnston, reached out to DeMontigny and offered a heartfelt apology. The company also deleted the Instagram post and issued an apology, stating that they have learned from the situation and will exercise greater sensitivity in the future.

In response to the incident, DeMontigny requested that Hamilton Volkswagen make a donation to the Hamilton Regional Indian Centre. Instead, the representatives at the center asked Johnston to commit to learning in the spirit of truth and reconciliation. They proposed cultural sensitivity training for him and his staff, along with building a relationship between the dealership and the center.

DeMontigny praised Hamilton Volkswagen for their willingness to learn and make amends. She emphasized that the incident highlighted the importance of communication, understanding, and humility in the process of truth and reconciliation.

The All Our Relations public art piece is described as a monumental artwork consisting of five 40-foot panels adorned with colorful glass beads. It represents Indigenous teachings and Hamilton’s biodiversity. The project was commissioned the City of Hamilton and aligns with the city’s Urban Indigenous Strategy’s themes and action items.

Overall, the situation with Hamilton Volkswagen serves as a reminder of the significance of cultural sensitivity and the ongoing journey towards truth and reconciliation in Canada.

Sources:

– CBC Hamilton